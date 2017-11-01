Winwyn Marquez bags special awards in Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 pre-pageant

BARELY a week before the coronation night, the Philippines’ Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez bags six special awards in the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 competition in Bolivia.

The special awards are Miss Ipanema, first runner-up for Miss Intelligence, top three for Miss Silueta Philips (Swimsuit), top three for Best in National Costume, top five for Miss Deporta (Miss Sport) and top five for Best Smile.

Her official fan page said, “Humahakot ng awards ang ating Reina Teresita! Congratulations, Reina Teresita! Mabuhay ka! Laban, FILIPINAS. Proud kami sayo!”

Kapuso actor Mark Herras on his Instagram post also expressed support for his girlfriend Marquez.

Three days ago he shared a screenshot of how the voting system is done.

“Share and vote guys for my pangga,” Herras said.

On Tuesday evening, Herras posted a video of Marquez and said, “Lapit na ulit ang laban mo panggga!!! Good luck! I miss you soooo much!! Love you #reinaterisita @wynmarquez.”

The coronation night will be on Nov. 4 in Bolivia.

Marquez is the first Filipina to represent the Philippines in Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 after winning the Philippine title during Miss World Philippines competition last September.

The Kapuso actress and model is the daughter of veteran television personalities Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez.