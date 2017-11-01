31 injured in Balamban road mishap

At least 31 people were injured in Barangay Cansomoroy, town of Balamban after the brake of their truck malfunctioned on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on the report of Balamban police, the six-wheeler truck hit a barrier on the Balamban road past 1 PM.

“According to those we have interviewed, the driver changed gear. We think the vehicle had technical problem. We think it’s the brake,” said PO1 Rodgie Montejo of Balamban Police Station.

The truck, driven by 51-year old Axcel Abrasaldo, was carrying more than 30 people, 18 of which are minors. The victims reportedly came from a fellowship in Cebu City.

Some of the injured passengers were transferred to Cebu City hospital for treatment.