Known to be a Bacolod City original, Chicken Deli found a new home in SM City Cebu. If you want value-for-your-money goodness, let Chicken Deli satisfy your appetite with its savory Chicken Barbeque oozing with real BBQ flavor at just P99. They also offer other value-for-money dishes such as pork sisig, squid sisig, sizzling bangus, pork barbecue, and more! Visit Chicken Deli at the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Cebu. /PR

ADVERTISEMENT