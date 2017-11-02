Unidentified man shot dead in Talisay City

An unidentified man was shot dead in Talisay City past 1 a.m on Thursday.

The victim, believed to be in his 20’s, was wearing a black t-shirt and brown cargo shorts.

He suffered gunshot wound on his forehead.

Based on the intitial report, the victim was standing alone in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke when a lone assailant shot him.

One empty shell of a caliber .45 pistol was found in the area.

SPO3 Yvonne Illustrisimo, homicide investigator, said they found no witness to the crime.

The victim was rushed to Talisay City District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.