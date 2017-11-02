Danish national nabbed for human trafficking

A Danish national was arrested for allegedly bringing a minor in a resort in Compostela town on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Josef Bertelsen, was apprehended inside the resort after a resort staff called up Compostela Police Station to report a foreigner who brought a teenager into their facility.

Bertelsen, 66 years old, reportedly met the young girl and her sister in a mall in Cebu City before going to the beach resort in Compostela.

Compostela is 30 kilometers away from Cebu City.

The Danish national is now detained in Compostela lock-up facility pending the filing of the Anti-Human Trafficking in Person complaint against him.