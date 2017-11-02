USPF cagers score 50-point victory over Thumbs Up-A in CYBL hoops

THE UNIVERSITY of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) crushed Thumbs Up-A, 86-36, in the Under-15 Division 1A of the Cebu Youth Basketball League 3rd Conference last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

In Division 1B of the same age group, University of San Carlos South blew away the University of San Jose-Recoletos, 60-41.

In Division 2A, CLBA clobbered Ateneo de Cebu 3, 49-20, Mandaue Comprehensive National High School spiked Cebu Elite B, 68-22 while One on One B routed SACS, 60-37.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lone game in Division 2B, Cebu Elite A blasted Paref Springdale, 45-28.

In the Division 2C, ATS 2 won over RD Basketball, 46-23, while Labangon narrowly won over Thumbs Up-B, 52-46. SCSIT also logged in a close 48-43 win over RD Basketball.

The CYBL 3rd Conference is the year-ending tournament of the CYBL.

Today’s crop of college players who played in the CYBL include UP’s Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo and Janjan Jaboneta; La Salle’s Leonard Santillan; NU’s Dave Yu and Joshua Flores; and UST’s Zachy Huang and FEU’s Ron Dennison.