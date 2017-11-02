Sacrificing family time to pursue volleyball dream

For Cebuana Irish Rupinta, deciding to move to Far Eastern University (FEU) from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) last summer was a tough decision to make.

But it was something she had to do to fulfill her dreams of playing in a bigger stage which is UAAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In choosing to leave Cebu, the 15-year-old Mandaue City native Rupinta had to sacrifice her time with her family, which was really difficult considering her father Dennis served as her motivation.

“I miss my family so much, especially my father. They [are the ones who] motivate me when I feel like giving up,” Rupinta said. “When I feel like giving up, my father always says ‘Think about why you started.’”

Rupinta played for the USJ-R girls’ team for two years. She admitted that she had a tough time adjusting to the new style of play but has learned to grasp the system with the help of her more veteran teammates, who treat her like a sister.

It’s also her teammates who help her cope with the loneliness.

“They make me feel that even though I’m away from my family, they are still there.”

Rupinta currently plays a backup role with the Baby Tamaraws, who have an impressive 4-1 (win-loss) record in the second round of the ongoing UAAP volleyball tournament.

The ninth grade Rupinta hopes she can be a vital cog in FEU’s quest for a first title in the UAAP.

“I will always give my very best to help the team win,” Rupinta said.