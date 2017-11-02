UC bets win in Bato Cup

UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) table paddler Val Stephen Jaca and their men’s team emerged winners in the 1st Bato Cup Battle of the Champions and National Interscholastics Table Tennis Championships last Oct. 29 at Harrison Garden Plaza in Malate, Manila.

Jaca took home the gold medal in the men’s singles event, beating Zoren Mendiolo and Daniel Jay Tormis of Hua Ching Foundation, who wound up second and third, respectively.

The 22-year-old Jaca also led the men’s team on pocketing the gold medal in the team event, crushing National University-B, which finished second.

Joining Jaca in the UC men’s team are Glendo Nayre, Lemuel Agbon and Eljey Tormis.