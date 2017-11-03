Search for article

Man arrested a day after allegedly shooting neighbor

05:17 PM November 3rd, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, Rene F. Alima, November 3rd, 2017 05:17 PM

Jonard Gutib, who allegedly shot his neighbor, was arrested in the town of Dalaguete. (PHOTO/DALAGUETE POLICE STATION)

THE suspect of a shooting incident in Dalaguete town on Thursday was arrested following a hot pursuit operation on Friday morning.

Jonard Gutib, 20, was apprehended by Dalaguete police officers in Barangay Catuluhan.

Gutib allegedly shot Jason Gañulon, a son of a barangay councilor.

A .38 revolver was seized from the suspect’s possession, along with three live ammunition.

SPO1 Rodrigo Teyu, chief investigator of Dalaguete Police Station, said Gutib also has a pending murder case and was arrested in 2015.

Based on initial investigation, the suspect fired indiscriminately on Thursday.

Ganolon, who was walking with his two other friends during the incident, checked on Gutib.

The suspect then fired shots and hit Ganolon in the head.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Cebu City and is now in a stable condition.

 

Gutib, meanwhile, is now detained in Dalaguete prison.

