CCPO to open new office for police clearance processing

The Cebu City Police Office is set to open a new police clearance office at Gorordo Ave., Cebu City.

The Development Bank of the Philippines Data Center Inc., which will serve as the service provider, said that the new clearance office will be placed inside the new CCPO building.

Maggi Ortega, channel manager of the DBP Data Center Inc. said that the clearance office will offer new security features for those who wish to apply for a police clearance.

“An identification card and a clearance code will be given to the applicants for easier authentication of the clearances,” said Ortega.

These features will be first introduced in Cebu City and is cheaper than other police clearances.

The police clearance office will be operated by the DBP Data Center Inc., and will be opened later this month or early December.