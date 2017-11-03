Two nabbed for selling gasoline without a permit in Carcar City

Two persons were arrested on Friday in Carcar City for selling gasoline without a permit.

Rowena Gempeso, 43, and Glenn Milagrosa, 32, who are both from Barangay Sayo, Sibonga town in southern Cebu, were arrested after they could not produce a permit to sell gasoline when apprehended by police.

Chief Insp. Randy Korret said Gempeso and Milagrosa were caught selling liters of gasoline placed inside one liter bottles of softdrinks along the road in Barangay Sayo.

Korret said they conducted the operation after the Department of Energy in Central Visayas informed them of the suspects’ illegal activity.

Seized from the suspects were 220 liters of gasoline worth P10,020.

Korret said the suspects travelled 16.8 kilometers from Sibonga town to Carcar City to sell their gasoline.

Gempeso and Milagrosa were detained at the Carcar Police Station pending the filing of charges.