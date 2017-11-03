21-gun salute: Final send-off of retired cop

POLICE officers will send-off their late former fellow officer, retired PO2 Jose Sering, to his final resting place with a 21-gun salute.

Sering, who was shot dead by robbers, will be laid to rest today at the Sitio Cabantan Cemetery in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, Cebu City Police Office’s Investigation Detection Management Branch chief, said that it is compulsory to give a 21-gun salute to former members of the Philippine National Police when they pass away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sering, 56, of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, was shot dead by two robbers who were believed to be his passengers last Oct. 28.

Police later arrested four suspects, Arman Batulan and Carlito Barbon, both 21, and their alleged cohorts, Jano Mancera, 19, and Jhon Ian Amegable, 18.

Cases were already filed against the suspects with Barbon being charged with murder.

Cristita Sering, 54, the victim’s wife, said that she hoped that justice would be served against her husband’s killers.