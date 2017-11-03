Probe heeds appeal, halts outposts’ demolition

ONLY two of the seven barangay outposts in Barangay Ermita were taken down after the demolition was halted on Friday.

Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta was able to convince Jesusa “Susan” Berido, Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team head, to stop the demolition of the barangay outposts until after his meeting with Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Monday.

Rupinta said that he would appeal personally to the mayor to reconsider the demolition order.

“On Monday, if negative gihapon si mayor, motabang mi mismo og guba (On Monday, if we can still get a negative feedback from the mayor about the demolition order, then we will even help in taking down the outposts),” he said.

Rupinta said that they had already filed two motions for reconsideration to City Hall regarding the mayor’s clearing order, which was signed last Sept. 22.

He said if their third appeal on Monday would still be turned down, then he would give his full support to the outposts’ demolition.

According to the mayor’s clearing order, the seven outposts to be demolished are considered illegal structures for being a “nuisance.”

The order stated that the barangay outposts have encroached within the Carbon market and the Freedom Park.

The outposts specified in the order include those along Escaño St., Quezon Blvd., Unit 3 of the Carbon Public Market, and inside the Freedom Park.

Winifredo Orcullo, city markets administrator, said the barangay outposts had become obstructions to the markets and had to be removed.

But Rupinta said the presence of tanods in these outposts had helped in the peace and order situation of these areas.