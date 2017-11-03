One of Cebu City’s most wanted person nabbed in Talisay with gun, shabu

A man, whom Cebu City police described as one of the most wanted persons in the city, was arrested in a joint operation with Talisay City police in Barangay Maghaway Lawis, Talisay City on Friday.

Another man, who was caught with a gun during the operation, was also arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Padayao, 28, whom Talisay City police described as a gun-for-hire suspect, was arrested in his house after a joint team from the Cebu City and Talisay City police served a warrant of arrest for robbery against him.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Generosa Labra of the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Cebu City.

Confiscated from Padayao’s possession were a 9 mm pistol and a pack of suspected shabu.

While the police were arresting Padayao, the team noticed Junmark Labajo, 25, apprehended him and arrested him after he was allegedly caught with a .22 revolver.

Talisay City Police Chief Christopher Navida said Padayao had been in the list of most wanted persons in Cebu City and was allegedly working as a gun for hire.

Both men were detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.