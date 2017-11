A man was gunned down in his own home by five unidentified assailants in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City last Friday evening.

Beverly Navarosa said she slept with her 39-year-old husband Leonilo Navarosa when the assailants barged into their room and shot him dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

She and her neighbors rushed her husband to the nearest hospital but he failed to make it.

SPO1 Janice Tamayo of the Cebu City Police Homicide Section said they are investigating the case.