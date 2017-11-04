Fine weather for Cebu this coming week

Cebu will have relatively fine weather for this week, the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa said Saturday.

Pagasa Mactan weather specialist Romeo Aguirre told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that there is no major weather disturbance spotted within the Central Visayas region.

“There’s a low-pressure area (LPA) located more than 750 kilometers east of Surigao province. But chances are very low for it to develop into a typhoon,” Aguirre said.

He said the LPA is expected to dissipate within tomorrow or Monday before it can even reach the seas between the regions of Visayas and Mindanao.