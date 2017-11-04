Palace tells Filipinos, foreign nationals: PH is generally safe

Malacañang on Saturday assured the public and foreign travelers that there are no heightened terror threats in the Philippines and maintained that it is generally safe to stay and do business in the country.

“The Philippine government has no information about any increased terror threat in the county and we assure our foreign friends that local authorities have been enforcing tight security measures, especially in populated areas while we urge everyone to continue being aware of one’s surroundings,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“We reiterate that generally it is safe to work, study, do business, and travel in the Philippines,” he added.

The government issued the statement a day after Australia warned its citizens against traveling to the country over “high threat of terror attack.”

“Exercise a high degree of caution in the Philippines due to the high threat of terrorist attack and the high level of crime. Seek specific advice for the locations you intend to visit,” the advisory stated.

Roque said the government has verified the advisory with the Australian government, who explained that it was “not a response to any specific threat.”

“Their general threat assessment has remained the same as it was the height of the Marawi rebellion, which we all know has already been resolved by our government forces,” Roque noted.

“We understand the concern of the Australian government cautioning its citizens on the Philippines safety or security risks,” he added.