Man killed at home

A man was murdered in his sleep at his own home by five unidentified assailants in Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City last Friday evening.

Beverly Navarosa told police that she was sleeping with her 39-year-old husband Leonilo Navarosa when the assailants barged into their room and shot him several times.

She and her neighbors rushed her husband to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, but he failed to make it.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPO1 Janice Tamayo of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide section said they are investigating the case.

Tamayo said initial details showed that Navarosa reportedly scolded the suspects when they gathered near his home last Friday evening.

The suspects are said to be fraternity members from Villagonzalo Dos, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City.

Tamayo said there were witnesses to the incident who were afraid to testify.

“As of this time we only know their nicknames. We are investigating this and will do follow up operation,” Tamayo said.