Cebu Archdiocese thanks groups for success of several activities

THE Archdiocese of Cebu has recognized the contributions of several multisectoral groups for the success of the Grand Marian Procession last October 13 and later, the holding of the wake and burial of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma lauded the efforts of those behind the peace and security preparations during the events as well as communication groups.

Fe Barino, president of the Archdiocesan Commission on the Laity, said that organizers were worried over the security of the events considering the huge number of people who were expected to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Di kalikayan nga mahadlok mi nga naay mahitabo (We couldn’t help but feel anxious of untoward incidents) because of the number of human lives that we are responsible for. Dako kaayo natong pasalamat sa atong mga (We are very grateful to the) local government units and the different departments that worked together to make sure that everything will be peaceful,” said Barino.

Among the awardees were the different media outlets, including Cebu Daily News and its team of reporters and photographers for covering the events.

Cebu City Officials including Deputy Mayor for Peace and Order City Councilor Dave Tumulak, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Head Nagiel Banacia and the city’s disaster response team were also acknowledged.

During the thanksgiving celebration, Palma announced more events of the Catholic Church which will be held in Cebu in 2018 such as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) plenary assembly and a priestly formation to be conducted by a team from Rome sometime in January.

During the CBCP assembly, the country’s Catholic bishops will be laying down plans for the fifth centenary celebration of the coming of Catholicism in the Philippines slated in 2021, said Palma.