Multi-awarded Australian triathlete Tim Reed outlasted three-time defending champion Sam Betten to top the Bellevue Resort 5150 Triathlon male pro category in Panglao town, Bohol on Sunday morning. Reed, the three-time defending Ironman Cebu winner, beat Betten in his Bohol debut. Meanwhile, Kerry Morris was named the new female pro winner. ADVERTISEMENT Dimity Lee Duke finished second. Rider Omega Pro’s Jorry Ycong successfully defended his Asian Elite crown.

