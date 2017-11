Police arrested a barangay councilman of Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town in southern Cebu in a court ordered search at noon Sunday.

Seized from Melchor Secuya’s possession were two pistols.

Supt. Joie Yape, head of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), said they secured a warrant from Judge Jacinto Fajardo of Branch 66 of the Regional Trial Court in Talisay City to search Secuya’s home at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.