Suspect in female cop’s murder caught

MANDAUE City police arrested a suspect in the murder of a female police officer early this month.

The suspect identified as Felix Taytayan was in hiding in Barangay Kaungkod, Madridejos town in Bantayan Island. Police caught up with him there at 10 a.m. last Friday.

Taytayan is now detained at the Basak police precinct while murder charges will be filed against him tomorrow morning, said Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief.

Sasing came from work at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and was headed home to Barangay Jugan in Consolacion town when she was killed on All Souls Day last Nov. 2.