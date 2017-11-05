KAREN’S VICTORY

Karen Ibasco’s coronation as Miss Earth 2017 drew raves from netizens who were proud of her victory.

Vanjo Cabrierra said, “As expected, PH will dominate this PH based pageant. Wala na bang iba? Or sadyang magaling lang ang mga Pinay?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A netizen, Precy Mansueto Marban wrote, “Maybe some countries are not sending their best candidates. They maybe send their best to Miss Universe or Miss World or Miss International.”

Another netizen, Autobox Tambayan said, “Sa ibang bansa 1st runner up tayo. Magaling talaga.”

Karen Ibasco, a medical physicist who graduated from the University of Sto. Tomas, bested 84 other candidates during the Miss Earth 2017 pageant held last November 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) in Pasay City.

Want to share your viewpoint on current events and pressing issues? Share your thoughts on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of CEBU DAILY NEWS.

Most comments are printed in to.