Presidential spokesperson outlines plans for Cebu

NEWLY appointed Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque yesterday assured that he will be frequently visiting Cebu in his new stint.

In his first press briefing outside Manila yesterday evening at the Grand Convention Center, Roque described Cebu as his second home, having chosen to get married in the province and spending vacations in Cebu when he was younger.

“This is actually a milestone in the workings of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson. This will be a regular occurrence. I will have a very strong presence in Cebu,” he said.

He added that he has already instructed the RTVM (Radio Television Malacañang) and the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to set up a satellite office in Cebu.

Roque said he is planning to revive even a portion of the Malacañang sa Sugbo to be developed as a media briefing room.

He said that he’s heard complaints of provincial media complaining of being not afforded the same kind of attention as the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) and since not all media outfits have representations in the MPC.

He said he is also looking into establishing other satellite office in other provinces but highlighted that he first chose Cebu also because the local media is already organized.

Roque also jokingly said that one of the reasons why he wants to establish a strong presence in Cebu is because of his “BFF” Cebu 3rd District Rep. and former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia who joined him during his press briefing yesterday.

For her part, Garcia congratulated Roque on his appointment.

“I think the President really made the best choice in choosing my BFF, Cong. Harry, to be his spokesperson. As I’ve known him, he is brilliant, eloquent and most of all, he speaks from the heart,” said Garcia who is the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.