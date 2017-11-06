Red Lizard opens in Ayala Center Cebu

This authentic taqueria offers popular traditional Mexican food complemented by a wide array of hot and spicy sauces perfect for foodies looking for that extra kick.

Red Lizard is known for their tortillas that are freshly hand-rolled every day using imported Mexican masa (maize flour) and savory sauces made from Mexican chilis. Its Tacos and Taquitos are definitely a must-try alongside with Tres Diablos Nachos Machos or Homemade Masa Chips as recommended by the chef. When you’re feeling extra hungry, Red Lizard’s Burritos and Arroz A La Plancha are perfect dishes to satisfy your appetite. Pair all those savory dishes with perfectly blended Margaritas and Mojitos that would surely give your palate a blast.

With the restaurant’s Mexican wrestling theme, feel-good music and authentic Mexican food, dining in would definitely be a one of a kind experience. If you’re going to the movies, Red Lizard’s finger food offers are perfect to munch on.

Visit Red Lizard located on the 4th floor of Ayala Center Cebu. Their first branch is located at Filinvest Cyberzone, I.T. Park.