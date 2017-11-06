Habal driver gunned down, man survives shooting

A motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver was shot down by two unidentified assailants while he headed home in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City last Sunday evening.

Ben Arabis sustained seven gunshot wounds on his chest, SPO1 Jerry Generalao of the Cebu City Police Homicide Section said.

Arabis was rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

Generalao said that they are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Another Cebu City resident survived a shooting in Barangay Bulacao last Sunday evening.

Bernaldo Vito, a resident of the area, sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm and was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Ronda tanods and police later arrested a suspect identified as Rommel Racaza at his home in Sitio Charlie Ville in Bulacao. PO4 Melchur Jumamol of the Pardo police precinct said personal grudge is seen as a motive behind the attack.

Racaza is now detained at the Pardo police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.