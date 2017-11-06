Run with your Justice League heroes

COME and join the Justice League Fun Run on November 16 at SM City Cebu with your favorite Justice League heroes such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman.

The Justice League Fun Run comes with limited edition singlets with corresponding characters and special second piece costumes for the ultimate superhero experience.

Global Procurement Inc. (GPI), the run organizer said that they are very excited to be back in Cebu after the success of the DC Fun Run last 2015, where there were about 2,000 runners who joined.

The run also has a unique finisher’s medal in a form of a dog tag designed by Silverworks. The finishers dog tag will be engraved with the finisher’s time after the run.

The race consists of the 3k (P800), 5k (P1,100) and 10k (P1,300) categories. The race will happen on the opening weekend of the DC film Justice League which will be in cinemas on Nov. 16.

For online registration, visit www.philfunrun.com/justiceleague or visit Chris Sports at SM City Cebu and Ayala Center Cebu or Silverworks at SM Seaside City Cebu and Ayala Center Cebu for ongoing walk-in registration.

For more details check out facebook.com/justiceleaguerunph.