Why you should start working on your bucket list and how

It’s less than three months to go until the end of 2017. Bet you didn’t realize that!

For some reason, days and months fly by at breakneck speeds and before we know it, we only have a month left from the year. Question is, what have you to show for?

ADVERTISEMENT

How many of your plans for the year have you accomplished? How many of the goals you have set, the type of person you want to be, the places you want to see, the things you want to try, the adventures you want to take, have you crossed out from your bucket list?

Stop making excuses and achieve it. Aspire for it. Start it. Do it. Whether it’s going back to your ideal weight, making your first million, chasing your true passions, or starting your own business, stop waiting for the perfect time or the perfect opportunity and start doing now. There will be no right moment, or enough money, or even the perfect person to do it with if you just wait. Life, as they say, is what happens to us while we are busy making plans!

With three months to go before the end of the year, it’s time to get your act together! The first step is to take the first step! Here are ways to start.

Start a Bucket List Journal

Keeping a journal where your wish-list (?) or life goals are readily visible and carefully mapped out (think pages upon pages of goal-setting dream boards) is a great step toward turning your bucket list into a reality. You can write or attach here promo fares, travel packages, or “pegs” for future reference. Journaling is also a great way to keep track, store, and immortalize your list’s journey from dream to reality!

Download a Bucket List App

Don’t have time to start a journal? Want to have—and manage—your bucket list with a swipe of the finger? There’s an app for that! There are several bucket list apps for Android and iOS that will help you track, organize, label, and even categorize your goals, dreams, and projects. These apps allow you update completion status for each item, attach photos and motivational quotes to keep you inspired, and share your bucket list with friends on social media.

Join promos and contests

What will you lose if you join a million contests and promos? Nothing! So go ahead and try it. There are actually a lot of stuff online that can help you achieve your bucket list. You can get discounts for your travel bucket list or win a free course. On Facebook, there is an ongoing bucket list contest on FWD Life Philippines’ FB page (@fwdlife.ph). When you win, you’ll be given the chance to actually do your bucket list! (Get Fit, Start a Business, Go Scuba Diving, Make an Indie Film, Make Your First Million, Create Your Own Restaurant Brand, etc.). Cool, right? Head to the page and check it out. I mean, what’s the harm in trying?

Completing your bucket list is easier than you think. All you need to do is start. Start believing that you can achieve it. So stop dreaming about it. Stop waiting and start doing! Good luck! /PR