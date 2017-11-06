Motorcycle rider dead, two passengers hurt in Naga City mishap

A MOTORCYCLE rider died while his two passengers were injured in a road accident in Naga City Monday morning.

Naga City police identified the 24-year-old fatality as Micheal Samson while 26-year-old Anthony Abe and a certain Ruby were injured.

PO3 Michael Villarma of the Naga City police precinct said the brakes in Samson’s motorcycle malfunctioned, causing them to fall into a manhole.

Samson died on the spot, while Abe and Ruby were transfered to a Cebu City hospital.

Police are verifying whether Samson was drunk at the time.