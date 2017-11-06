Murder suspect faces raps for lady cop’s death

THE suspect in the murder of PO1 Mae Sasing was presented to local media after charges were filed against him at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Though Felix Taytayan repeatedly denied killing Sasing, we have strong evidence to back our case,” said Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief. But Alanas said they have yet to identify Taytayan’s cohort.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said he was happy with how the Mandaue City police arrested the suspect.

“I take crime committed in this city very personally and all more so when it is committed against the very people who are tasked to keep peace,” the mayor said.