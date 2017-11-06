‘Suroy not ready for private sector’

Turning over the “Suroy Suroy Sa Sugbo” to the private sector will take some time until the local governments are fully on board the program, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said yesterday.

“Duna gyoy plano nga i-turn over sa Cato (Cebu Association of Tour Operators) para sila na lang (There is a plan to turn it over to Cato so they will take charge of the program),” said Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Board’s (PB) tourism committee.

But she said they are delaying the turnover at least until next year when they succeed in securing the cooperation and commitment of local governments to the program.

Magpale said the late PB member Arleigh Sitoy proposed an ordinance to institutionalize the “Suroy Suroy” program.

“I thought, dili pa gyod (it is not yet) ready. Not this year, maybe in the next few months,” she told reporters yesterday.

She said she will meet with other stakeholders soon in order to determine if the private sector is ready to handle the “Suroy Suroy” program launched in 2005 by the Balik Cebu Group.

For his part, Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito “Boboi” Costas said the potential for eco-tourism growth in the northern part of Cebu looks promising, hence their launching of the “The Big Five” project in the south.

The towns of Alegria, Argao, Alcoy, Aloguinsan and Boljoon were chosen by the province as sites for eco-tourism.

“We are looking at the north, as well as other towns who fit into the requirements,” Costas told reporters.

Among the northern areas being considered for development are Compostela, Catmon, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco in Camotes Island, Asturias, Sta. Fe and Madridejos in Bantayan, Tabuelan, San Remegio and Bogo City.

“It has started already after the launching of the Cebu community-based eco-tourism project. As I’ve said, the Big 5 was just a start. Now we embark on the next towns,” Costas said.