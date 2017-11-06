Doria shares his blessings

IN THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

WINNING the prestigious Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos 2017 award was not an easy feat for Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Joel Doria, who was among ten Filipinos chosen for the plum recognition last September.

It was Doria’s novel approach to the anti-drug campaign called Oplan Pokemon that caught Metrobank’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “oplan” resulted in the arrest of 4,816 drug personalities from 3,105 CCPO operations and the confiscation of P300 million worth of illegal drugs — all without a single human rights violation.

For his accomplishment, the foundation gave the city’s police chief a whopping P1 million.

Barely two months after the award was given, Doria — known for his humanitarian efforts — bought a stack of school supplies, shoes and toiletries for a bunch of children from Barangays Mambaling and Quiot Pardo.

It was his way of giving back and sharing his blessings, he said.

The kids, all 33 of them — aged five to sixteen — are CCPO’s “foster children” in a police community relations program which began in 2012.

For five years, CCPO’s Police Community Relations (PCR) unit has been helping these kids with their school supplies using PCR funds.

According to Doria, he promised the children of early Christmas gifts from him if he would win the prestigious Metrobank Foundation award.

It was also CCPO’s way of celebrating Children’s Month.

The early Christmas presents were given at the CCPO conference room, yesterday, with three visiting members of the International Police (Interpol) witnessing the gift-giving ceremony: Chor Ping Woo (Singapore), Juan Castellaz Faico (Australia) and Yiwen Ng (Vietnam).

The children and Doria’s special guests were later treated to packed lunches of fried chicken and spaghetti from a popular fast-food chain.