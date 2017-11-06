‘I don’t trust the guy’ — Osmeña on Rupinta

BARANGAY ERMITA OUTPOSTS DEMOLITION

The demolition of outposts in Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City, will push through, said Mayor Tomas Osmeña, and even a personal talk with Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta will not change the mayor’s mind.

“I don’t trust the guy. If you don’t trust the guy, why would you be optimistic about it?” said Osmeña, explaining that the only reason he would allow a talk with Rupinta would be to give everyone a chance to say their piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osmeña told reporters that he was wary about Rupinta’s style of doing things as under Rupinta’s term as barangay captain, Cebu’s top drug lord Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria prospered in Ermita.

“He is a classic example of narco-politics,” claimed Osmeña.

The mayor further claimed that while tanods were in control of the barangay outposts, they have used their position to extort money from vendors.

Executing prisoners also became a normal phenomenon in Ermita, said the mayor, adding that the tanods have become a threat and not the solution to the problems in the area.

“The tanods are the enemy. We will not allow them to establish themselves and create that they’re in control of the area because they are not,” said Osmeña.

Cebu Daily News tried to reach Rupinta for comments last night, but efforts to reach the Ermita barangay captain failed as of 9:30 p.m.

Osmeña earlier ordered Jesusa Berido, head of the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (Probe), to remove, demolish and clear illegal structures and barangay outposts encroaching Carbon Market’s Complex Unit III, Freedom Park and along city road lots at Escaño St. and Quezon Blvd.

Last Friday, only one outpost was taken down after Rupinta talked with Berido inside the zone eight outpost of Quezon Blvd. for almost an hour.

After the talk, Rupinta said he will meet with Osmeña on Monday to ask for reconsideration.

But Rupinta was a no show at City hall yesterday, Monday.