Motorists urged to rest before driving

CARCAR ACCIDENTS

MOTORISTS are reminded to have ample rest when driving long distances to prevent accidents caused by drivers falling asleep on the wheel.

Chief Insp. Randy Korret, Carcar City Police Station chief, made this call on Monday after a motorcycle driver crashed and two Ceres buses slammed onto a road barrier on Sunday in Carcar City.

Korret said the drivers involved in these accidents would be made to pay for the damage caused by the accidents.

Damaso Wapere, 39, of Sibonga town in southern Cebu, suffered injuries after he crashed when his motorcycle got snagged on a rope tied parallel along the center of the four-lane highway used to prevent and discourage schoolchildren from jaywalking or crossing not on the pedestrian lane.

Korret said that Wapere apparently fell asleep while he was cruising along Barangay Poblacion when he got snagged on the rope at past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

He said that Wapere suffered cuts and bruises on his head and body.

PO1 Renante Dayuha, Carcar City Police Station investigator, said that they were checking allegations of the family that Wapere had earlier been drinking alcohol and still drove the motorcycle from San Fernando town heading to Sibonga town.

“According sa family (of Wapere) nakainum ni siya. Gikan sa Barangay Sangat, San Fernando, pauli ngadto sa Sibonga,” Dayuha said.

(According to the family, Wapere had been drinking earlier and was heading home to Sibonga from San Fernando town when he met the accident in Carcar City.)

Korret, however, said that they were still investigating the allegations, but one thing for sure is that Wapere would be made to pay for the damage to government property caused by the accident.

But Korret did not say how much Wapere had to pay.

Korret said that they were also trying to make the rope tied parallel on the center of the four-lane highway have signages hang on it to make it more visible to motorists and to prevent another similar accident.

Later on Sunday evening, two Ceres buses also slammed onto a road barrier after one of the drivers allegedly fell asleep while driving.

Korret said that the other Ceres bus driver also slammed on the barrier in Barangay Poblacion as he tried to avoid crashing into the other bus.

No one, however, was injured in the accident.