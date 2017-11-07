Senator wants probe on hospital

Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to investigate the management of Chong Hua Hospital for their refusal to admit for confinement a police officer injured in an operation.

Hontiveros, who is here in Cebu for the Youth Conference on Family Planning at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel in Barangay Lahug, asked for a dialogue with the Police Regional Office, the DOH and the management of Chong Hua Hospital to clarify the reports.

“That’s no way to treat our selfless police personnel who are risking their lives to keep us safe. Whether this incident of PO3 David Naraja was intentional or not, this must not be tolerated,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros, the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography also said she plans to personally talk to the hospital’s management to get their side.

PO3 Naraja sustained a bullet wound on the face inflicted by murder suspect Jessie Largo who was accused of killing the son of a Philippine Information Agency (PIA) official.

However, the management of Chong Hua Hospital sent an apology letter last month and denied demanding a P10,000 deposit as a condition to perform medical procedures on a wounded policeman.