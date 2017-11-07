Five nabbed for operating slot machines in Toledo

Five persons were arrested last Monday for allegedly operating slot machines at Barangay Sangi, Toledo City.

SPO3 Gerardo Taboada of the Toledo police precinct identified the suspects as Dennis Rabanal and Michelle Velasquez of barangay Taboc, Mandaue City, Jomarie Abella and Efren Hilacan of Barangay Sambag, Cebu City and Erol Moralde of Barangay Tomanhao, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

Confiscated from their possession were 32 units of slot machine containing 10,000 pieces of tokens, 97 pieces of stub booklets, ball pens and P210.00, Taboada said.

The suspects are detained at the Toledo police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.