WHO WILL BRING HOME ANOTHER CROWN?

Four more beauties to compete in international pageants this month

PAGEANT season has just begun and the Philippines already got itself two crowns.

The first one was courtesy of Karen Ibasco who won the Miss Earth 2017 title last November 4 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) in Pasay City.

It was the fourth Miss Earth crown for the country.

And then on Sunday, actress Teresia Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez impressed everyone by convincingly winning the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 crown in Bolivia.

It was the first time for a Filipina and an Asian to join the pageant which is dominated by Latina beauties. Other beauty queens who placed in their respective pageants are: Mandaue City’s pride Elizabeth Clenci, who finished second runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant held October 25 at Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam and lady pilot Nelda Ibe who was hailed first runner-up in the Miss Globe 2017 pageant held November 3 in Albania.

This month, Filipinos can look forwad to the performance of four other Filipinas who will compete in international beauty pageants.

Mariel de Leon, daughter of celebrity couple Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, will represent the country in the Miss International 2017 title slated on November 14 in Tokyo, Japan.

De Leon has been posting photos on her Instagram account @mariangelicadof her Miss International 2017 pageant journey.

The latest is a group photo with her fellow candidates with the caption: “On our way to Nikko City via TOBU SKYTREE Line! Its my first time on a train like this,” she said.

If De Leon clinches the title this year, it would be a back-to-back win for the Philippines since Kylie Versoza took home the crown last year.

Four days after Miss International 2017, it will be the turn of Laura Lehmann to compete in the Miss World 2017 pageant to be held in Sanya, China on November 18.

The last Filipina who gave the Philippines a Miss World crown—the only one, so far—is Megan Young during the pageant in 2013.

Lehmann has been posting updates of her Miss World 2017 journey through her Instagram account, including a photo with her fellow candidates “during a wonderful dinner with New Silk Road and IBC.”

“They presented a fashion show for us and it’s so clear now why China has one of the leading fashion industries,” she said.

Undoubtedly the most awaited pageant of the year is Miss Universe 2017 which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 27. Representing the country will be Filipino-British model Rachel Peters.

The Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach won the crown in 2015 after a controversial mix-up by pageant host Steve Harvey who earlier announced Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia as the winner.

Rounding up the list is Cebu’s very own Ilene de Vera, who will be the country’s representative in the Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 to be held in Pasay on November 29. De Vera is doing a countdown towards pageant day by posting 9 fun facts about her on her social media accounts.