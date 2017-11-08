Construction supply firm faces closure

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will order the closure of Vic Enterprises at MJ Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City, even after its owner visited him in his office to ask for reconsideration.

“Many told me that the dust and mud caused by their trucks are unbearable. The roads are being destroyed by their heavy equipment, and their drivers have no respect for traffic laws. Despite being warned, they have chosen to not do anything. That they only decide to take the matter seriously now that they’re threatened with closure is not my problem,” Osmeña said in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact a representative of Vic Enterprises to comment on the mayor’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Legal officer Joseph Bernaldez said they will issue a show cause order to Vic Enterprises within this week. “We will wait for their response,” he said.

Bernaldez said they received complaints from nearby residents of air pollution caused by Vic Enterprises as well as the traffic caused by the presence of their trucks along the area.

Bernaldez said there were areas in Barangay Mabolo owned by Vic Enterprises that weren’t declared for taxation.

He said it is up to the mayor to decide if he will accept the explanation given by Vic Enterprises. /SilLiman University Intern Alven Marie A. Timtim