A sea turtle was found dead in the shoreline of Sitio Punong, Brgy. Poblacion Samboan Town, Cebu on Tuesday morning.

The turtle is 113 centimeters long with wings span of 92 centimeters.

According to the Municipal Department of Risk Reduction Management Committee (MDRRC) of Samboan, the sea turtle was believed to have died a natural death.

The turtle was later turned over to the Local Agriculture Office of Samboan / Siliman University Intern Alven Marie