Murder suspect no fall guy, police insist

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-7) is standing by its case against murder suspect Felix Taytayan, saying he is not a fall guy despite testimonies from fellow workers.

Ariel Mancio, captain of the MV Gemini 10, earlier said Taytayan never left the vessel he worked in but Chief Supt. Espino believes otherwise.

“There is a witness on our end… Yung aming non-uniformed personnel telling that he saw the suspect at the police precinct at 8:30 a.m,” Espino said.

He said he’s confident that security camera footage will verify the accounts of their witnesses against Taytayan who stands accused of shooting PO1 Mae Sasing in an ambush at past 7 pm last Oct. 31 / USC Intern Steffi Nolido