Private sector’s role in tourism

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale’s assessment that the provincial tourism program “Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo” isn’t ready yet to be turned over to the private sector, particularly to the Cebu Association of Tourist Operators (Cato), should serve as impetus to lobby for its immediate realization, which the vice governor said could come as early as next year.

Turning over the “Suroy Suroy” program to the Cato and other private sector stakeholders would not only embody the private-public sector partnership (PPP) adopted by the Duterte administration from its predecessor, but it would help spare the program from partisan politics and Capitol feuds.

There were stories that the vice governor confirmed about her displeasure at Provincial Tourism Office chief Boboi Costas for supposedly creating programs without following policies and ordinances of the province.

A meeting between the two supposedly ironed out their differences, but this development highlights how government programs and policies can be affected once there is a rift or misunderstanding that ensues between elected officials and government bureaucrats.

To their credit, both Magpale and Costas have shown commitment to go beyond their differences and be united in implementing whatever tourism programs are intended for the province.

We hope any intrigues being sown between them and between the vice governor and Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III will not result in hampering any intended projects for the province especially the Suroy Suroy which remains a key linchpin in the province’s tourism plan.

That “Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo” was initiated by the private sector and later adopted by the provincial government showed that tourism stakeholders played a crucial role in promoting tourism along with local governments and, unlike them, are usually not affected by changes in the administration after every election.

Among the many small changes adopted to the program was the reduction in the number of hangers-on, or those who were able to join the Suroy tours free of charge complete with accommodations.

It is good that Magpale recognized the private sector’s role in tourism development, and the province may need more help from them to convince reluctant local governments to invest more in terms of funds and labor to support the province-wide tourism program.

It’s not just about the Suroy Suroy, however. While it can be turned over to the private sector, there are other initiatives the province can adopt.

The Capitol should step up its lobbying efforts to LGUs to support the Suroy-Suroy and cooperate with local-based tourist operators to sell themselves to foreign and domestic tourists alike.

With neighboring provinces like Bohol securing their own international airports, Cebu’s tourism stakeholders must work double-time to promote tourism in the countryside.