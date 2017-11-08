Nine Cebu graduates top nat’l psychometrics exam

A graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC) who admits to performing better at exams when cramming led eight other Cebu topnotchers of the 2017 Psychometrician Licensure Examinations given last October.

Blanche Marie Matheu Abellana scored an average of 84.40 percent to land in second place among the 4,957 passers nationwide.

Abellana said she has been attending review classes since April while teaching English as Second Language (ESL) at Langrich.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she only focused on her review two months before the exams.

“I’m the type of person who does better when cramming. Otherwise, I’ll most likely just forget what I read,” she said.

Similar to other topnotchers, Abellana said she did not pray to ace the exams.

“I only prayed for peace of mind and acceptance, that regardless of the results, I would be able to accept it,” she said.

Seventh-placer Gelamie Sanchez Angcay (83.20) of the University of the Philippines Visayas-Cebu, said she was initially aiming for a top 10 finish.

But she immediately changed her mind after the exam because of its difficulty.

About 8,701 graduates took the Psychometrician board, the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) said.

“It turned out differently after the exam because of its difficulty. I asked God to help me just pass the exams instead,” Angcay said.

Angcay said despite a loaded review schedule, she still made time to go out with her friends and did other things to de-stress.

Other Cebu-based topnotchers were: No. 4 Joy Tiffany Tan Degamo of UP-Cebu and Sheena Joy Penales Sabijon of Cebu Normal University (CNU), 83.80; No. 8 Rikamae Sanano Castro of UP-Cebu, Ma. Ericka DanielleLoquinaro Salazar of USC and Kyle Benedict Go Uy of UP-Cebu, 83.00 and 10th placers Kerstin Mary Mutya Encarnacion Rodriguez Collander (UP-Cebu) and Zenith Psyche Suganob Villamor (UP-Cebu), 82.60.