Two dead in Carcar City mishap

Two persons died in a road accident in barangay Tuyom, Carcar City last Wednesday morning.

Police identified the fatalities as Merbert Plarisan and Danis Densing, both in their 20s and residents of Barangay Poblacion in Carcar City.

PO2 Reggis Amad of the Carcar police precinct said the victims were headed home from a beach party when the brakes in their motorcycle malfunctioned and they crashed into a nearby tree.

Both were rushed by passersby to the Carcar District hospital but they failed to make it. Amad said Plarisan and Densing were believed to be drunk.