Three gun-for-hire suspects nabbed in Danao

Three men were arrested by Danao City police for possession of firearms and shabu in Danao City.

The suspects were identified as Edgar Bueno, a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Maslog and Dennis Garbe, a 35-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, and Jessie Cobrado, a 37-year-old resident of Barangay Cogon, Compostela town.

Three loaded pistols, one improvised explosive and two medium packets of shabu were seized from their possession.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) chief, presented the suspects to media. The three men were believed to be hitmen after they seized a wallet containing photos of their alleged targets.

Espino said the three men were linked to a series of killings, robbery and illegal drug activities in Danao City.