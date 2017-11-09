Photo of mother, baby elephant set on fire wins best photo in wildlife photography contest

A photo that showed a calf screaming in confusion while running after an elephant won the wildlife photography competition in Sanctuary wildlife magazine.

The photo’s caption stated “The gentle giants fled from a ‘crown of jeering men’ who were throwing ‘flaming tar balls and crackers.”

Photographer Biplab Hazra said “For these smart, gentle, social animals who have roamed the subcontinent for centuries, hell is now and here,” said photographer Biplab Hazra who took the picture at the Bankura district of West Bengal, India.

A Daily Mail report stated that there is a conflict between locals and elephants in this area. Villagers claimed that the elephants wrought havoc in their community by destroying crops, damaging farmland and ‘killing innocent people.’

But a local named Mainak Mazumder said the villagers were responsible for the ‘heavy habitat destruction’ and that ‘elephants have been subjected to terrible abuses and tortures.’