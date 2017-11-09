Road gets bumpy for Global Cebu

IT IS GOING to be a tough road ahead for Global Cebu FC as it faces the top two clubs in its remaining matches in the elimination round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) this month.

Currently placed at fourth with 43 points from 12 wins, six losses and seven draws, Global Cebu will next take on league-leader FC Meralco Manila Sparks (54 pts. 16W-4L-6D) on Nov. 19 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

After that will be the much awaited “Visayas Clasico” pitting Global Cebu and archrival and current second placer Ceres Negros FC (52pts, 16-4-4) on Nov. 28 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Current third placer is Kaya Makati FC with 47 points off a 14-8-5 card.