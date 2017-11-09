AMIT FACES PEÑALOSA

Omega’s Boxing Gym’s top flyweight prospect Salatiel Amit and Carlo Caesar Peñalosa face off for the WBC Asian Boxing Council silver flyweight title tonight at the Puerto Princesa Coliseum in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Both Amit and Peñalosa made weight yesterday, tipping the scales at 112 pounds.

Amit is aiming to bounce back from his humiliating technical knockout defeat against Froilan Saludar last June in Mandaue City. He has a record of 10 wins, (seven by knockouts), three defeats and two draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old Peñalosa, the nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, holds a record of nine wins (three knockouts), one loss and no draw.

The Amit vs Peñalosa showdown serves as one of the highlights of the ongoing Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation convention in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.