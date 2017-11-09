MSMEs to get marketing boost with OTOP showcase

THE region’s food and non-food industries can expect a marketing boost next week as the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) is set to hold the One Town One Product (OTOP) Premium Product Showcase from November 17 to 19.

In a statement on Thursday, DTI-7 said this will demonstrate the massive potential of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the grassroots level.

“The event will feature products of local MSMEs that have undergone product development workshops conducted by the department under the OTOP Program,” DTI-7 Director Asteria Caberte said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Caberte, the OTOP Program is a leveling up process that focuses on new variations, better products that have significant improvement in the areas of quality, design, standards, compliance, marketability and production quality.

Around 100 MSMEs in Central Visayas took part in the recent OTOP Next Gen Screening, Assessment and Triage (SAT) sessions in Cebu City where experts from the Design Center of the Philippines and from the private sector evaluated potential OTOP products.

Food, home, fashion, and agri-based products are the main covered products in the program.

These are the specific inclusions: processed food and beverage, delicacies, agri-processing (coffee, coconut oil, cacao), food supplements, packaged culinary dishes, agricultural produce including seafood (preserved and processed), industrial products, home (furniture, décor, houseware), fashion, garments and textiles, accessories, gifts and souvenir items, personal care and cosmetics and services (hilot).

Caberte said that MSMEs participating in the OTOP Premium Products Showcase would also supply products for the Go Lokal stores, Tindahang Pinoy, trade fairs and other market access platforms used by the agency.

The two-day event will be held at the Paseo Solana in Ayala Center Cebu.

DTI said 2017 serves as a transition year for OTOP Philippines as it transitions to OTOP Next Gen.

The department said OTOP Next Gen is its program to level up these products and services.

“Building from the gains of OTOP first generation, this initiative aims to offer a package of public-private assistance in order for MSMEs with minimum viable products to come up with new or better offerings with significant improvement and innovation in the areas of quality, product development, design, standards compliance, marketability, production capability and brand development, among others,” DTI said.

With a budget of P149 million spread across 16 regions, the agency said OTOP is poised to deliver on its goal to build innovative and competitive “OTOPreneurs” and products.

This year, DTI hopes to assist a total of 9,000 MSMEs and to come up with 2,700 newly developed or improved products all under the OTOP program.