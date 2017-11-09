Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff to wed this weekend?

ARE ANNE Curtis and Erwan Heussaff sealing their love in marriage any moment now?

There have been unconfirmed reports that the long-time couple will tie the knot over the weekend in New Zealand.

Fueling the rumors is the fact that some family members and close friends of the couple are currently touring New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include Erwan’s sister Solenn Heussaff-Bolcizo and husband Nico; Anne’s younger sister Jasmine with boyfriend Jeff Ortega; actress Angel Locsin and rumored boyfriend, Neil Arce; and Cebuana fashion designer Mia Arcenas-Branellec with husband Jacques. Solenn, in an Instagram post yesterday, shared a photo of her enjoying horseback riding together with Mia, Jacques, and Nico.

“When you respect and take care of nature, nature will be kind to you.

When you throw your trash and buds on the floor, then you just got the same. Clean up people,” Solenn said. Jacques also posted on his Instagram account a photo of him with Mia.

He identified New Zealand as the location.

“This country is absolutely breathtaking! At every turn, nature surprises you with its majesty. One of the best countries to remind man of our historic bond with nature,” he said.

Curtis has been attending bridal shower parties the past weeks, including one hosted by her “It’s Showtime” family.

As of 11 a.m. yesterday, both Anne and Erwan’s Instagram have not been updated.

The last update that Erwan shared on his Instagram account was his trip with Anne in Seoul, South Korea.

Engaged since December last year, Anne and Erwan have been a couple for more than six years.