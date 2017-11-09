Kinder pupils show off skills

FESTIVAL OF TALENTS

Toledo City — Around 50 public schools in the city participated in the Kindergarten Festival of Talents held in the Corazon Regis Cabrera Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Don Andres Soriano last Saturday, November 4.

Kindergarten pupils from the 50 public schools participated in various competitions such as folk dance, poetry (balak), singing, mathinik, drawing and storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Gemma Gay Alvez, chief of curriculum implementation of Toledo City Schools Division, said this was the second time that the Festival of Talents was held in the city.

The activity aimed to discover the skills and talents of the participants and to overcome their fear of performing in front of an audience.

Aside from Alvez, also present were Toledo City Schools Division Supervisor Imelda Almeran, Division Superintendent Joseph Irwin Lagura and the parents of the children.

In the folk dance category, Carmen Elementary School (CES) was declared the winner, followed by Cantabaco Elementary School at second, and Maingit Elementary School at third.

In the mathinik category, Elgee Amethyst Ipis of CES was first runner-up, Thrisha Mae Villarta of Lower Tubod Elementary School came in second, and Jhonsien Vinz Juarez of F. Dolino Elementary School at third.

In the drawing category, Atheza Grazelle Raganas of Don Andres Soriano Elementary School was declared the winner.

In storytelling, Icy Papellero of Bato Elementary School (BES) emerged as winner, with Grace Ann Chavit of Bagakay Elementary School following at second, and Casandra Jewel Juntilano of Matab-ang Elementary School at third.

In poetry, Angelo Consolacion of BES was first runner-up, Ellah Jane Andojado of Lower Tubod Elementary School placed second and Franzynne Nicole Acruz of Loay Elementary School, third.

The event culminated after announcing the winners of the singing contest that was participated by 20 kindergarten pupils.

Each contestant had to sing the same piece titled “Paglaum, kaming mga kabataan karon.”

The first to third winners in the singing competition were John Benedict Mear of F. Dolino Elementary School, Kimberly Natingor of Lower Tubod Elementary School, and Niño Bacera of Gen. P. Del Rosario Elementary School, respectively.